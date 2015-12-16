Jock Talk: Rugby, field hockey join soccer, hockey action

Colin Gall

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s soccer team hosts Winnipeg tonight (Friday, Sept. 16) with a 7:15 p.m. kick-off at Centennial Stadium. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the men host Alberta, also at 7:15 p.m.

The UVic women are on the road to face Trinity Western and Fraser Valley before returning home for a Friday, Sept. 23 tilt against Alberta, getting underway at 4 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.

Vikes field hockey returns to the pitch this weekend with the UVic men and women both in action Saturday at UBC.

In men’s rugby action, Saturday, Sept. 17 takes UVic men’s squad to James Bay for a 2:45 p.m. start. The men next host the Westshore Valhallians at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The women’s rugby team enjoys a Sunday road game Sept. 18, going head-to-head against UBC.

In club play, the Castaway Wanderers senior men visit Westhills Stadium to take on the Westshore RFC at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday), while the Premier and Div. 1 women are both on the road Saturday, to Burnaby and Port Alberni respectively.

In Div. 1 Vancouver Island Soccer, the Bays United FC men takes on Cermaq at Oak Bay High School Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.

Hitting the ice hard this week, the Victoria Cougars take on Comox on the road Saturday before returning home to host the Kerry Park Islanders on Thursday, Sept. 22. The puck drops at Archie Browning Arena at 7 p.m.

In Junior A hockey action, the Victoria Grizzlies host the Surrey Eagles at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday), at the Q Centre before welcoming the Cowichan Valley Capitals to the Q Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Victoria Royals wrap up pre-season play Saturday in Langley, eying their regular season openers Sept. 23 and 24 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre against the Prince George Cougars. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

In racing, it’s championship night Saturday at Western Speedway, featuring sprint cars, stock cars, mini-stocks, Old Timer’s Racing Association and dwarf cars. Grandstands open at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.westernspeedway.net for more information.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary School.