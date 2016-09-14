Oak Bay lawn bowling wraps competitive season

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club has rounded out both league play and special events for the 2016 season.

The team of Rod Armitage, Joe Rossi, David Anderson and Steve Rikley took first-place honours in the Labour Day Quaddie, the club’s final tournament of the summer, said the club;s Marcia Thorneycroft.

Finishing in second place were Mitch Fumalle, Brent Jansen, Sylvia Sinclair and Susan De Gryp, while Andrew Harley, Barbara Weaver-Bosson Mary Magill and Lila Mee rounded out the top three teams.

After 17 weeks of play, and not missing any days due to poor weather, the club’s ladies and men’s leagues also wrapped up the last week, Thorneycroft, said.

The competition consisted of a “Scotch pairs” format, with pairings done at random.

Thorneycroft was the winner of the Ladies Campbell Cup was, followed by Fern Price in second place and Linda Cowie in third.

Among the novice players, Lizzie Fraikin and Carol Murphy tied for first.

On the men’s side, winners of the Carnarvon Cup included both skips and leads.

Jeff Machan finished first among skips, followed by Alan Hall in second and Art Antrobus in third.

Among the leads John Dolman was first, with Joe Rossi second and Robert Game third.