Castaways open season Saturday

Past and present Rugby Canada players will be on hand to help the Castaway Wanderers Rugby Club host a season kickoff for players from minis and juniors to senior men and women, plus parents, alumni, supporters and friends.

“This coming season is huge for the club as the men look to compete for the Premiership title and the women defend their championship season,” said Castaway Wanderers president Don Swainson.

“I encourage everyone to come out, meet with the Rugby Canada players who have worn the CW jersey and enjoy a fun-filled day of rugby at every age level.”

Saturday’s gala rugby opening is especially important for new players and parents to come and learn what the Castaway Wanderers are all about.

Today, CW Rugby involves more than 350 players in mini, junior, senior men and women’s teams plus dozens of coaches, managers and other volunteers.

“Running a community club of our size can only happen if we have volunteers committing their time and energy to the club,” said Swainson.

“CW has been very fortunate to have the most loyal volunteers but more are always needed and we hope that by introducing ourselves to more parents and community members this weekend we may attract new volunteers.”

The flagship event of the day will be at 11:45 a.m. when the defending B.C. champions CW Women take on UVic.

Other activities include BC Rugby’s Rookie Rugby coaching clinic and skills competitions for boys and girls aged 7 to 15.

The youngest of rugby enthusiasts will enjoy an inflatable “mini pitch” for the ‘pre-minis’ onsite to romp around.

Volunteers will be on hand to help with online registration and CW kit and swag will be available for purchase.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and run through the afternoon. A beer garden and food venue will also be available.

The men’s intersquad game kicks off at 1:15 p.m., with the alumni touch game at 3 p.m.