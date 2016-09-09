Soccer squads hit the pitch

Colin Gall

The University of Victoria Vikes men’s and women’s soccer teams open the week on Friday, Sept. 9 at Centennial Stadium when the women host MacEwan at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7:15 p.m. hosting Fraser Valley.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the women’s welcome Mount Royal at 5 p.m. with the Vikes men taking the pitch at 7:15 p.m. against Trinity Western.

Coming up Sept. 17 and 18, UVic’s women’s field hockey team opens its season on the road, facing the University of British Columbia at 11 a.m. both days.

The Vikes men’s rugby season also opens with a tilt across town at James Bay at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Defending B.C. champions, the Castaway Wanderers women, open their season Saturday, taking on UVic at 11:45 a.m. at Windsor Park. The match is part of the CW’s season opening (see story below).

For those already missing the boys of summer, the Oak Bay-based Victoria Premier Mariners hit the field at Layritz Saturday, Sept. 10 to face the Nanaimo Pirates.

Coming up Sept. 15 to 19 for the Junior Premier and Premier squads is the Zack Downey Tourney, in memory of the young Mariner who died several years ago.

The Victoria Cougars follow three straight home games with their first away match of the season, heading over the ‘Hat to face the Campbell River Storm Friday, Sept. 9.

The Cougars return home Thursday, Sept. 15 to host the Peninsula Panthers at 7 p.m. at Archie Browning Arena.

Turning to running, coming events include The Goose Relay and Ultra, Sunday, Sept. 11. The Victoria-to-Sooke race can be run solo, or in relay teams of five runners. For more information visit www.gooserelay.ca.

The annual Terry Fox Run is also coming up Sept. 18. The charity event for cancer research requires no sign-up charge or minimum donation. For more information visit www.terryfox.org.

Football fans can head to Westhills Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10, when the Westshore Rebels football team welcomes fans to cheer their efforts against the Okanagan Sun. Play opens at 7 p.m.

Western Speedway hosts Superhero Night this Saturday, Sept. 10, when all kids aged 12 and younger wearing superhero costumes get in free. On the track, the night features the Demo Series, Claimer Cars, the Wilson’s Transportation Bus Race and Hornet Cars. For more details visit www.westernspeedway.net.

Looking ahead, Rugby Canada has announced the return of the 2017 Americas Rugby Championship as Canada’s Senior Men’s National Team hosts three ARC games against Argentina XV, the United States and Chile this coming February.

Tickets for all three home matches are available at an early bird rate if purchased before Dec. 1.

Learn more at www.events.rugbycanada.ca

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net