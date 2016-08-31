Lawn bowling tourneys roll to a close

Marcia Thorneycroft watches opponent Diane McMorran deliver her bowl during the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club’s Maddalon Tray ladies’ competition, won by the duo of Betty Emery and Diane Downing. This weekend brings the final tournament of the 2016 season, the Labour Day Quaddie, Monday Sept. 5.

Linda Carswell-Bland took first place in ladies’ singles competition at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club Aug. 20 and 21. Henriette Ballinger finished in second place while Betty Emery secured third.

In the Maddalon Tray ladies’ competition Friday, Emery improved to first place with partner Diane Downing, while the duo of Marion Woiblet and Diane McMorran finished second. Karen Evans and Barb Davidge took third, followed by Linda Cowie and Mary McCutcheon in fourth.

Coming up this weekend is the final tournament of the season, the Labour Day Quaddie, Monday Sept. 5.