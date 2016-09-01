Hockey hits the ice for the 2016-17 season

Colin Gall

The University of Victoria Vikes women’s soccer team hosts the University of British Columbia this Saturday, Sept. 3, with kick-off at 2 p.m. at Centennial Stadium. Come Friday, Sept. 9, the Vikes women are back on the pitch, hosting the MacEwan University Griffins for a 5 p.m. start at Centennial Stadium.

The UVic men’s soccer team hosts the University of Fraser Valley Cascades at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

UVic’s men’s and women’s rowing teams are both gearing up for the FISU World University Championship in Poznan, Poland Sept. 2 to 4. Visit fisu.net for live updates and more information.

Oak Bay cricket’s regular season comes to a close this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 3, Oak Bay plays the Islanders at Beacon Hill Park at 12 p.m. before the Incogs play the Alcos on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. at the St. Michaels University School pitch.

With the start of the WHL season on the horizon, the Victoria Royals are looking for host families to billet their 16- to 20-year-old players during the coming season. To apply, visit victoriaroyals.com/billets.

In Vancouver Island Junior Hockey action, the Victoria Cougars open regular season play Thursday, Sept. 8, hosting the Saanich Braves, before hitting the road to face the Campbell River Storm Friday.

Runners are lacing up for the MEC Victoria Race Four Sunday, Sept. 4, with five, 10 or 15 kilometre routes along the Swan Lake area. For information and registration details visit events.mec.ca.

Other area races coming up include The Goose Relay and Ultra, Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Victoria to Sooke race can be done solo, or in relay teams of five runners. For more information visit gooserelay.ca.

Still with running, the annual Terry Fox Run is coming Sept. 18. The charity event for cancer research requires no signup fee or minimum donation. For information visit terryfox.org.

Victoria Eagles Baseball Club’s Instructional Fall Ball opens Sept. 6. The program, running eight weeks to Oct. 28, is open to all players born between 1998 and 2004, no matter where they played in 2016 or where they intend to play in 2017. Visit victoriaeagles.com for details and registration information.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your sports events to jocktalk@telus.net