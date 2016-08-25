Vikes women see soccer action Friday at Centennial

Colin Gall

The University of Victoria Vikes women’s soccer team hits the pitch today (Friday, Aug. 26), hosting the Western Washington University Vikings at 4 p.m. at Centennial Stadium. UVic’s men’s squad is on the road taking on UBC Okanagan Aug. 27 and Thompson River Sunday, Aug. 28.

In rowing, UVic’s men and women are gearing up for the FISU World University Championship, competing in Poznan, Poland Sept. 2 to 4. Visit fisu.net for live updates.

Cricket returns this week with the Incogs playing the Colts at St. Michaels University School Saturday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. Coming up Saturday, Sept. 3, Oak Bay plays the Islanders at Beacon Hill park at 12 p.m., before the final game of the regular season Sunday, Sept. 4 when the Incogs play the Alcos at 12 p.m. at SMUS.

Victoria Eagles Baseball Club’s Instructional Fall Ball opens Sept. 6. The program, running eight weeks to Oct. 28, is open to all players born between 1998 and 2004, no matter where they played in 2016 or where they intend to play in 2017. Visit victoriaeagles.com for details and registration information.

Victoria Minor Hockey Association, Oak Bay’s home association, and Saanich Minor Hockey Association host a combined swap and shop for gently used sports equipment on Friday, Aug. 26. Head to the Pearkes Rec Centre Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. to participate in the fundraiser event for Tour de Rock. Tables to sell equipment are available for a $5 donation for Tour de Rock. Email SpecialEventsDirector@saanichminorhockey.com to reserve a table.

The Victoria Cougars get ready for the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey Season with two pre-season games at Archie Browning Sports Centre. The Cougs hit the ice against the Kerry Park Islanders Monday, Aug. 29 before welciming the Nanaimo Buccaneers Thursday, Sept. 1. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Woman2Warrior, the women’s 5k obstacle adventure race, hits the track, trails and grass at West Shore Parks & Recreation this Sunday, Aug. 28. Tackle more than a dozen obstacles designed to challenge strength, agility, balance and endurance. Event-day registration is available; visit victoria.woman2warrior.ca for details.

See the Vanier Cup-winning University of British Columbia Thunderbirds take on the University of Manitoba Bisons today (Friday, Aug. 26) at Westhills Stadium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with kick-off at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit Greater Victoria Minor Football, Westshore Rebels and the UBC Football Island Scholarship Fund. Visit vithunderbowl.com for tickets.

Lacrosse action continues as the Victoria Shamrocks advance to Round 2 Western Lacrosse League playoffs. Play opened at home on Wednesday, and following Game 2 on the road, Game 3 comes to the Q Centre Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the Q Centre and Game 7 Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Q.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.