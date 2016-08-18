Vikes women welcome Japanese U18s

Colin Gall

With league play around the corner, the University of Victoria women’s basketball team enjoys an international match-up Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24 when the Vikes host the Japanese U18 team.

Both games will be played at 7 p.m. at UVic’s CARSA gym.

The UVic men’s soccer team opens play with a preseason exhibition game today (Friday, Aug. 19) when the Vikes host the Langara Falcons. Play opens at Centennial Stadium at 8 p.m.

The UVic women’s soccer team opened their exhibition play on Thursday, but continue this week with three more games.

The women Vikes host the Langara Falcons Sunday, Aug 21, with kickoff at 12 p.m. at Centennial Stadium. On Tuesday, Aug. 23 the Vikes women travel to Burnaby to take on Simon Fraser University before returning home Friday, Aug. 26 to host the Western Washington University Vikings at Centennial Stadium at 4 p.m.

With just a few weeks left in local cricket action, the Incogs face the Islanders at St. Michaels University School while Oak Bay visits the Colts at Beacon Hill Park. Both games go Saturday at noon.

The University team hits the pitch against the Albion squad this Sunday (Aug. 21) at Beacon Hill Park. Play gets underway at noon.

Victoria Eagles Baseball Club’s Instructional Fall Ball opens Sept. 6.

The program, running eight weeks to Oct. 28, is open to all players born between 1998 and 2004, no matter where they played in 2016 or where they intend to play in 2017. Visit victoriaeagles.com for details and registration information.

Victoria Minor Hockey Association, Oak Bay’s home association, and Saanich Minor Hockey Association are hosting a combined swap and shop for gently used sports equipment on Friday, Aug. 26.

Come to the Pearkes Rec Centre Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. to participate in the fundraiser event for Tour de Rock.

Tables to sell equipment are available for a $5 donation for Tour de Rock. Email SpecialEventsDirector@saanichminorhockey.com to reserve a table.

We’re nearly a week away from the race date of Woman2Warrior, Victoria’s only women’s charity 5k obstacle adventure race, Sunday Aug. 28. Hit the track, trails and grass at West Shore Parks & Recreation and tackle more than a dozen obstacles designed to challenge strength, agility, balance and endurance. For registration or information, visit victoria.woman2warrior.ca.

Race fans can head to Western Speedway Saturday, Aug. 20 for the Island Batteries Night at the Races, with a full line-up that includes Late Model Drivers Challenge Twin 50s, Stock Cars and Mini Stocks. Grandstands open at 4:30 p.m.

Coming up Wednesday, Aug. 24 is the weekly Hornet Series.

For tickets and details visit westernspeedway.net.

See the Vanier Cup-winning University of British Columbia Thunderbirds take on the University of Manitoba Bisons Friday, Aug. 26 at Westhills Stadium.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with kick-off at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit Greater Victoria Minor Football, Westshore Rebels and the UBC Football Island Scholarship Fund. Visit vithunderbowl.com/ for tickets.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.