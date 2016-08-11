- Home
Sports
Pairs take to Oak Bay greens for Sage tourney
Mixed pairs took to the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club greens Sunday for the Sage Green Tournament Aug. 6.
The duo of Henriette Ballinger and Tom Scharien placed first, followed by Jennifer Letkeman and David Sinclair in second place.
Finishing in third place was the team of Rod Armitage and Anne Paynem while John Cossom and Lizzie Fraikin finished the tournament in fourth place.
