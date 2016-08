Pairs take to Oak Bay greens for Sage tourney

Mixed pairs took to the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club greens Sunday for the Sage Green Tournament Aug. 6.

The duo of Henriette Ballinger and Tom Scharien placed first, followed by Jennifer Letkeman and David Sinclair in second place.

Finishing in third place was the team of Rod Armitage and Anne Paynem while  John Cossom and Lizzie Fraikin finished the tournament in fourth place.