UVic Vikes back in action

University of Victoria assistant coach Hilary Stellingwerff, shown here at the 2016 Canadian championships on July 10 in Edmonton, won a bronze in the 1,500 metre Olympic trials. She also competed at the 2012 summer Olympics in London.

This week brings the return of sports action to the University of Victoria, with the men’s basketball team playing the Charlotte 49ers at CARSA (Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities). Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

On Friday, Aug. 19 the men’s soccer team hosts Langara at Centennial Stadium at 8 p.m. The UVic women’s soccer team also debuts this week, hosting Peninsula on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. and Langara on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 12 p.m. Both games will be played at Centennial Stadium.

Following last week’s Victoria International Six‑a‑Side Cricket Festival at Windsor and Beacon Hill parks, Sunday, Aug. 14 brings a return to league action, with Oak Bay Cricket hosting the Alcos at Windsor Park at 12 p.m.

Bays United hosts a camp for young soccer enthusiasts, running from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 to 19 at Willows school fields. For details and registration, visit baysunited.ca.

Local field hockey players registered with Field Hockey BC can take advantage of two drop-in programs at the UVic turf.

Tuesday sessions hosted by the Sailors Field Hockey Club include mixed seven-aside games for men and women (min. age 14) through Aug. 30 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The fee is $5/session; email leeronnie19@gmail.com for more details.

The Rebels Field Hockey Club hosts mixed Thursday night games for men, women and kids through Aug. 25. Sessions run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $5/session. Email rebelsfieldhockey@gmail.com for more details.

After securing a first-place finish in the Western Lacrosse League, the Victoria Shamrocks return home to the Q Centre Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. in what could be the final game of Round 1 of playoffs. If needed, the next home games versus the Burnaby Lakers are Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7:45 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Shamrocks fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders next year can hold their seat in the playoffs with a $75 deposit towards their 2017 season tickets. Contact the team store at 250-478-7625 or visit victoriashamrocks.com for details.

With a best-ever regular season, the Victoria Harbourcats also embarked on playoffs this week (results unavailable at press time), with possible home games scheduled Aug. 15 and 16 at 6:35 p.m. For more information and game details visit harbourcats.com.

With the Olympics underway come cheer on the athletes at the Bear Mountain Fan Zone. Olympic coverage continues through Aug. 21. Learn more at bearmountain.ca

In local football, the Westshore Rebels are on the road this week, playing in Kamloops Aug. 13 and Chilliwack Aug. 20. The Rebels return home to host Chilliwack on Aug. 27.

Woman2Warrior, Victoria’s only women’s charity 5K obstacle adventure race, is coming up Aug. 28 at West Shore Parks & Recreation. Tackle more than a dozen obstacles designed to challenge strength, agility, balance and endurance. Register at victoria.woman2warrior.ca.

Racing fans can head to Western Speedway for the P&R Western Star Daffodil Cup Weekend this Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13. Take in NSRA winged sprint cars, Richlock Rentals sprint cars, Old Timers Racing Association, and dwarf cars.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the speedway hosts the Marlin Motors Hornet Series. For tickets and information visit westernspeedway.net.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.