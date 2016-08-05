Jock Talk: Local cricketers welcome international competition

The Valley Vikings, from Adelaide, Australia, take on the Pigeon Mountain Blue, from Auckland, New Zealand, at Windsor Park Saturday morning. The Victoria International Six‑a‑Side Cricket Festival opens playoffs today (Friday).

After a week of competition at Windsor and Beacon Hill parks, the Victoria and District Cricket Association hosts playoffs for the Victoria International Six‑a‑Side Cricket Festival this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Beacon Hill Park hosts playoff-round cricket before Saturday, Aug. 6 brings the semi-finals and finals of Trophy, Plate and Spoon competitions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to local teams Sticky Wicket and Colts International, the tourney has welcomed British Caledonian from West Sussex, England; Dapto Cricket Club, from Wollongong, Australia; Dallas County Cricket Club from Dallas, Texas; Islanders, from Canada and Australia; Wanderers, International; Pigeon Mountain Black and Pigeon Mountain Blue, from Auckland, New Zealand; and Valley Vikings, from Adelaide, Australia. For details visit vdca.ca.

After finishing fourth in the Bantam AAA season, the Carnarvon-based Victoria Bantam Black Eagles are competing in provincial championships this weekend in Nanaimo. For fans wanting to head over the Malahat to cheer on the team, the Black Eagles follow their opening game against Vancouver Minor by facing Tri Cities at 2:30 p.m. today (Friday, Aug. 5) and Abbootsford tomorrow at noon. Both games are at Nanaimo’s Serauxmen field. Playoffs begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. For a schedule of game times, visit bcminorbaseball.org.

Get ready for lacrosse playoffs with the Victoria Shamrocks’ final regular season home game tonight (Friday, Aug. 5) when the ‘Rocks host the Nanaimo Timbermen at the Q Centre at 7:45 p.m. The fan appreciation night celebration includes a tailgate barbecue and prizes, and the first 300 fans will receive White Spot burgers by donation. The Shamrocks then finish their regular season on the road Saturday, visiting the Coquitlam Adanacs.

With the Shamrocks clinching a playoff spot to battle for the Mann Cup, tickets are now on sale for the semi-final round. Home games take place on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and on Friday, Aug. 12. Fans interested in becoming new season ticket holders next year can hold their seat in the playoffs with a $75 deposit towards their 2017 season tickets. Contact the team store at 250-478-7625 or visit victoriashamrocks.com for details.

After a long roadtrip, the Victoria Harbourcats return home Friday, Aug. 5 to start the weekend’s three-game series against the Yakima Valley Pippins. The ‘Cats hit the Royal Athletic Park turf at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6, before Sunday’s afternoon game, when the first pitch goes at 1 p.m.

The Harbourcats then start their playoff run on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, returning home for Game 2 at Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6:35 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park. If needed, Game 3 will take place at Royal Athletic Park on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Soccer players from throughout the region visit Juan de Fuca Sports Fields this Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 for the Turf Burn soccer tournament. Featuring a recreational co-ed division, open co-ed division and the men’s over 30 division, proceeds support Saanich Fusion Football Club and the Victoria Firefighters Charitable Foundation. For details visit westcoastrec.ca.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Grade 12 student at Mt. Douglas Secondary. Send your coming sports events to jocktalk@telus.net.