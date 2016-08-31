Letter: Structure required to meet regional needs

Re: Cracks in municipal co-operation disturbing, Oak Bay News Aug. 24

The mayor wants effective service integration but does not consider that there is no regional authority able to achieve this.

The failure of service integration is another way of saying it is time to create metropolitan government that answers to the needs of the region without threat of local municipal veto.

There are times when the needs of the region should prevail and there needs to be a governance structure that enables that.

Hopefully the provincial review of service delivery now under way will address this need for governance reform.

John Olson

Colwood