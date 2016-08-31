- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
- Classifieds
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Stop exempting public schools from property tax
Re: Oak Bay pushes province to pay more for its properties, Oak Bay News, Aug. 24
Your Aug. 24 article on the failure of public universities to pay for services received from municipalities highlights to me the unfairness of exempting public school properties from property taxes.
The obvious simple solution is to stop doing that.
It is unfair competition to private schools and alternative education facilities including organizations an enterprises who do much training.
It props up inefficiency and sluggishness, and anti-human academics.
Having to pay one’s own way focuses the mind on essentials to make better decisions.
Keith Sketchley
Saanich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.