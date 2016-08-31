Letter: Stop exempting public schools from property tax

Re: Oak Bay pushes province to pay more for its properties, Oak Bay News, Aug. 24

Your Aug. 24 article on the failure of public universities to pay for services received from municipalities highlights to me the unfairness of exempting public school properties from property taxes.

The obvious simple solution is to stop doing that.

It is unfair competition to private schools and alternative education facilities including organizations an enterprises who do much training.

It props up inefficiency and sluggishness, and anti-human academics.

Having to pay one’s own way focuses the mind on essentials to make better decisions.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich