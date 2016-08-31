- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Bus stop condition disgraceful
I would like to point out that the bus stop at the corner of Newport and Windsor is a disgrace to Oak Bay.
We have lived on Beach Drive at the corner of Windsor for 11 years and the bus stop was in dire need of maintenance when we moved in.
Needless to say, it keeps deteriorating with each passing year. You can travel all throughout the Greater Victoria area and you will not find a more unsightly bus stop.
This has been a black eye to our community for far too long.
Gena Corbett
Oak Bay
