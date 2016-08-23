- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Monumental installations
Re: Two hours yields monumental trek, Oak Bay News, Aug. 3
Delighted to read your informative article about Oak Bay’s First Nations Monuments. The monuments are indeed a vital window into this area’s First Nations heritage.
Please note the preferred usage of “monument” vs. “cairn” to describe the installations, with the latter term generally used by First Nations to denote burial site markings.
Mike Stacey
Oak Bay
