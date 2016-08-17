  • Connect with Us

Letter: Encourage reading with healthy options

  Aug 17, 2016

Re: Snacks an added incentive for teen summer reading, Oak Bay News July 27.

Instead of offering young readers a bag of chips why isn’t the library offering them something more healthy?

William Jesse

Oak Bay

 

 

