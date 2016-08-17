- Home
Letters to the Editor
Letter: Encourage reading with healthy options
Re: Snacks an added incentive for teen summer reading, Oak Bay News July 27.
Instead of offering young readers a bag of chips why isn’t the library offering them something more healthy?
William Jesse
Oak Bay
