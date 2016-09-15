- Home
Opinion
Letter: Mayor earns thanks for sewage stance
It looks like we have a sewage plan and I want to say thank you to Mayor Nils Jenson who a while back, alone, said we have to focus on McLoughlin Point.
Thank you Nils, if they had listened to you earlier it may have cost us less.
Eric Jones
Oak Bay
