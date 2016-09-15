  • Connect with Us

Opinion

Letter: Mayor earns thanks for sewage stance

  • by  Oak Bay
  • Oak Bay posted Sep 15, 2016 at 4:00 PM

It looks like we have a sewage plan and I want to say thank you to Mayor Nils Jenson who a while back, alone, said we have to focus on McLoughlin Point.

Thank you Nils, if they had listened to you earlier it may have cost us less.

Eric Jones

Oak Bay

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event