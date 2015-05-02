Discovery Island closed to visitors

A lone wolf in residence on Discovery Island spurred a second closure of the provincial park four years after he moved in.

BC Parks announced Monday the park is closed until spring 2017 while they do "behavioural assessments on the animal to determine if there are any public safety concerns."

A recent wolf/human interaction at Discovery Island Provincial Park led the provincial Conservation Officer Service to recommend BC Parks close the park for fall and winter. During this time the COS and BC Parks will conduct behavioural assessments on the animal to determine if there are any public safety concerns.

On Sept. 10, a family camping with a dog contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria and said they were cornered by the animal. The Coast Guard and armed fisheries conservation officers escorted the campers off the island.

The lone wolf was first reported to the Conservation Service in May 2012 and park was closed to the public then while conservation officers tried unsuccessfully to trap it.

The 61-hectare park faced heavy restrictions since the wolf took up residence. Animals are not permitted and use of food caches for all food and fragrant items while camping is mandatory.

BC parks anticipates re-opening the park in spring 2017.