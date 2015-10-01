Oak Bay takes a holiday

Oak Bay is expected to join Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Metchosin, Highlands, View Royal and Central Saanich and close municipal offices between Christmas and New Year’s.

Staff are entitled to three statutory holidays during the Christmas season: Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The proposed closure would require employees to use vacation days for those days not covered. They plan to start the closure policy in 2017 to allow employees to plan the use of their vacation days and for customers to be informed.

Fire, police, Parks, Recreation & Culture, Public Works and payroll would continue to operate during the closure period which is often a high-demand time for their services.

While there are no major money savings, the closure provides more staff at the facility during busier times of the year.

Decisions at committee are recommendations made to council for further consideration.