  • Connect with Us

News

Council considers routinely reviewing in-camera decisions for release

  • by  Christine van Reeuwyk - Oak Bay News
  • Oak Bay posted Sep 21, 2016 at 9:00 AM

In a bid to amp up transparency, Oak Bay intends to routinely rise and report on its in-camera meetings.

Council is set to adopt a policy that shares resolutions from meetings closed to the public, once the need for confidentiality is passed.

Subjects permitted for discussion in-camera by a municipal council are often referred to as land, legal or labour.

In-camera meetings are held when the item being considered relates to: personal information about an identifiable individual who holds or is being considered for a position as an officer, employee or agent of the municipality or another position appointed by the municipality; personal information about an identifiable individual being considered for a municipal award or honour, or who has offered to provide a gift to the municipality on condition of anonymity; labour relations or employee relations; security of municipal property; the acquisition, disposition or expropriation of land or improvements; law enforcement; litigation or potential litigation; an administrative tribunal hearing or potential hearing; receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege; information that is prohibited, or information that if it were presented in a document would be prohibited, from disclosure under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act; negotiations and related discussions respecting the proposed provision of a municipal service that could reasonably be expected to harm the interests of the municipality if they were held in public; discussions with municipal officers and employees respecting municipal objectives, measures and progress reports for the purposes of preparing an annual report.

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event