Council considers routinely reviewing in-camera decisions for release

In a bid to amp up transparency, Oak Bay intends to routinely rise and report on its in-camera meetings.

Council is set to adopt a policy that shares resolutions from meetings closed to the public, once the need for confidentiality is passed.

Subjects permitted for discussion in-camera by a municipal council are often referred to as land, legal or labour.

In-camera meetings are held when the item being considered relates to: personal information about an identifiable individual who holds or is being considered for a position as an officer, employee or agent of the municipality or another position appointed by the municipality; personal information about an identifiable individual being considered for a municipal award or honour, or who has offered to provide a gift to the municipality on condition of anonymity; labour relations or employee relations; security of municipal property; the acquisition, disposition or expropriation of land or improvements; law enforcement; litigation or potential litigation; an administrative tribunal hearing or potential hearing; receipt of advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege; information that is prohibited, or information that if it were presented in a document would be prohibited, from disclosure under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act; negotiations and related discussions respecting the proposed provision of a municipal service that could reasonably be expected to harm the interests of the municipality if they were held in public; discussions with municipal officers and employees respecting municipal objectives, measures and progress reports for the purposes of preparing an annual report.