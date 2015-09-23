Yale Street development sails through public hearing

Support from the adjacent neighbourhood group continues for a plan to build three new houses on Yale Street.

During public hearing last week, residents in the Poet’s Corner Neighbourhood Association reiterated support for the Citta Development project.

The project would create three lots at 1632 Yale St., currently home to the Masonic hall adjacent to St. Mary Anglican Church (on Elgin Road). The development requires an official community plan amendment land use designation from Community Institutional to Established Neighbourhoods. It also requires a rezoning from Special Institutional Use (P-2) to a site-specific zone.

“Our association is strongly in support of the development,” said representative Kathryn MacLeod during the public hearing.

They outline five reasons for supporting the project: current zoning institutional is not appropriate due to inadequate parking for the hall; balance of increased density while preserving the neighbourhood; protection of many Garry oaks; the plan to enhance and improve the heavily-used adjacent walkway; and it allows for continued operation of the preschool in the neighbourhood.

“We have developed over the past two years a strong relationship with the developer,” MacLeod said, adding Bill Patterson of Citta continues to address questions and concerns on an ongoing basis and holds a commitment to the trees, streetscape and needs of neighbours.

The only concern continues to be fire truck turning space, something municipal staff and Patterson said will be addressed in the development permit phase.

Patterson told council he contracted an engineer to design a small cutout from one lot that would allow for a turning fire truck.

A fire truck would have some manoeuvrability but would still have to back out of the roadway as opposed to turning around. It would however, alleviate loss of parking on the street.

The proposal was expected at council Sept. 19, after press deadline, for potential third reading and adoption.