- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
- Classifieds
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
News
Oak Bay street market finale fills The Ave
On the second Wednesday in June, July, August and September, Oak Bay Village became a European style market. Each market featured a variety of in-season produce from southern Vancouver Island as well as preserves baked good, street food and beer, wine and spirits. The markets are expected to return in June 2017. Visit visitoakbayvillage.ca to follow the fall events headed our way.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.