Arrest made in counterfeit investigation

No funny money reports came in to Oak Bay police last week. However, investigation led officers to identify one suspect who is known to police. Charges are being recommended with Crown Counsel.

Police will not release further details pending charge approval.

Several counterfeit $100 bills came through the community this summer.

A suspect slipped away Sept. 1 when an Oak Bay employee recognized fake money and called the police.

In August, two local businesses turned over counterfeit Canadian $50 dollar bills to Oak Bay police. In late July, police reported a $100 counterfeit bill used in Athlone Court.

The $100 bills are readily identified as being counterfeit when looked at closely as they have security features off $10 bills taped to them.

Oak Bay Police Reserve Officers plan to canvass Oak Bay businesses next week with counterfeit detection education kits to remind merchants how best to help police identify and charge people suspected of passing counterfeit notes.