Oak Bay launches Citizen Survey

The District of Oak Bay’s first community satisfaction and priorities survey begins next week.

A random sample of 400 Oak Bay residents will be contacted by telephone beginning the week of Sept. 19.

The survey will provide an opportunity for mayor and council to receive feedback on the services provided to residents and to hear the opinions held by the community on various priorities, initiatives and activities. Survey results will assist the district in ensuring that its future activities and priorities align with those of the community.

The survey is expected to take about 15 minutes and it’s hoped residents contacted will share their views. Those not selected for the random survey can also complete the survey online at www.oakbay.ca.

“Council is committed to community engagement and this survey is an excellent way of learning the views and priorities of Oak Bay residents,” said Mayor Nils Jensen. “Please take the opportunity to let us know what we are doing well, what we need to improve and what we should be focusing on in the coming years.”