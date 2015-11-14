Langford man to face charges in crash that killed RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett

West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett was killed in an early morning crash April 5. Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 28, of Langford faces multiple charges including impaired driving causing death in relation to the crash.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 28, of Langford has been charged in connection with the fatal crash that killed West Shore RCMP officer Const. Sarah Beckett.

Beckett's police cruiser was struck at approximately 3:30 a.m. while travelling through the intersection at Goldstream Avenue and Peatt Road in Langford on April 5.

Fenton is now facing five charges in relation to the crash. They include impaired driving causing death, failing to stop while being pursued by a peace officer, impaired care and control causing death, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public causing death, and knowing or ought to have known that his care and control of a motor vehicle caused an accident resulting in death.

"As this is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate for me to comment, other than to say thank you, once again, to the community for the overwhelming support we have received," stated Chief Superintendent Ray Bernoties, Island District Commander, in a release.

Beckett's family has been notified of the charges and has requested that their privacy be respected during this time.

The arrest was a result of a criminal investigation led by the RCMP Island District GIS, with assistance from the Saanich Police Department, which conducted the collision scene investigation. The Independent Investigation Office of British Columbia is conducting a parallel investigation into the crash, but has yet to release its findings.

