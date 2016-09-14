What does good food mean to you?

Local chef and food blogger Heidi Fink says good food provides joy, comfort, health and security.

Let us know what you are doing to promote good food and you could win $500. Black Press Media and the Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable (CRFAIR) are partnering to bring you the Actions for Good Food Contest.

“Good food nourishes the soul as well as the body; that is the main and most important thing to me,” says local chef and food blogger Heidi Fink. “Good food provides joy, comfort, health, and security, things that can be found in foods as simple as a fresh apple, and as complex as a multi-course meal. It’s different for every person.”

Chef Heidi is an enthusiastic promoter of good food not only in her work but in the way she lives her life.

“For me, it means focusing my purchasing and cooking on our abundant local produce. I eat as much in-season food as I can; I freeze berries, fish and chicken to use all year round; I make pickles and jam; I make use of winter-storage vegetables. This way of eating nourishes the health of both my family and local farmer businesses; I also find much joy in the process of sourcing, cooking and preserving local abundance.”

We want to hear from you. Simply snap and upload a photo and provide us with a short description about what Good Food means to you and what you are doing to promote it. We will select a lucky winner, and we hope they will use the $500 prize to continue their efforts for local, healthy and sustainable food. The Actions for Good Food Challenge runs until Oct. 2. Visit www.crfair.ca to learn more about the Good Food Network, and www.oakbaynews/contest to enter the contest.