Summer piano season ends on sour note

This piano that spent the summer at Cattle Point for the Oak Bay ArtsAlive summer arts program was vandalized over the Labour Day weekend and the cover stolen. Oak Bay arts laureate Barbara Adams hopes the cover can be recovered.

As the painted pianos are pulled in from our shorelines after summer play, one leaves with a little more wear and tear than expected.

On Labour Day Monday, residents discovered the piano at Cattle Point suffered damage overnight. Oak Bay police said the cover of the piano was removed and was missing and the panel above the keys was forced open.

“Our investigator was able to close the panel but could not find the cover of the piano,” said Deputy Chief Kent Thom, Oak Bay Police Department.

“Apparently the piano was still functioning properly.”

The piano painted by artist Dorothy Jarvis was among the public pianos placed in prime locations in Oak Bay for the third consecutive summer as part of ArtsAlive.

Instruments painted by Jarvis, Jonathan Gleed and Peter Van Giesen were installed at Turkey Head, Loon Bay Park, Cattle Point and Estevan village for the public to play.

The piano didn’t suffer significant damage, said arts laureate Barbara Adams, adding it can be repaired.

“The worst thing is that the cover was taken,” Adams said.

“The special waterproof covers made by UK Sails cost over $400 each and are reused every year. We would like the cover returned as it is probably of no use to anyone else.”

The pianos are taken in now with two still in need of an inside location. They are in the conservatory at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel while a permanent home is found.

