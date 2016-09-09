Popping Corks for the Cure brings bubbles to the greens

Cassie Kangas, event chair for Bubbles and Bites...Popping Corks for a Cure.

The annual bubbly gala fundraiser to honour those lost to cancer and fundraise for a cure shifts locale in its second year to the Victoria Golf Club.

DFH Real Estate Ltd. Bubbles and Bites … Popping Corks for the Cure was created in 2015 to honour DFH founder Dominic Francis Hanley, who died in September 2014 after a short battle with cancer.

“It’s a great place to have it,” said event chair Cassie Kangas.

“It’s going to be a little more room, and we can have more guests because of that. We’re going to be doing an evening of sparkling wine tasting and the golf club is making a special small bites tasting menu for us.”

The event features a live and silent auction and guests can use the memory ‘bubble wall’ to honour those lost to, or sick with, cancer. Funds raised will benefit local cancer research.

“There are lots of interesting things for people to bid on and 100 per cent of proceeds from the entire night is going to go to our local branch here in Victoria of the BC Cancer Foundation,” Kangas said.

The funds will go toward a “future purchase of a key piece of equipment for cancer treatment that we don’t have on the Island,” Kangas said, unwilling to name the equipment just yet.

“It’ll be a big life changer for people here (on the Island). People have to go to Vancouver right now.”

She’s also creating a little mystery, keeping it mum on who will lead the live auction.

“I think he’s going to be a really fun auctioneer this year,” Kangas said. There will also be a silent auction again.

With students back in class, she hopes to have Oak Bay high musicians return for the second year.

“They are so amazing. We had more compliments on those kids last year than anything else. People were blown away by the quality of entertainment,” Kangas said. “And those kids were super fantastic to deal with. … They were completely professional.”

A standout will be the memory “Bubble Wall” where guests honour those lost or fighting a battle with cancer, Kangas said.

A way for attendees to directly donate to the BC Cancer Foundation, “people wrote the name of someone they love or a little note to someone they love and stuck it on the wall,” she said.

The second annual Bubbles and Bites is Sept. 30 at the Victoria Golf Club from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Visit www.bubblesandbites.ca to learn how to get tickets ($150) by phone, online or in person.



