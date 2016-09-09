Cell thief targets lockers, purse on the pool deck

Oak Bay police will peruse the pool’s surveillance in hopes of finding a culprit who relieved patrons of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre of their cell phones on four separate occasions last week. Three phones were taken from lockers; all but one of them left unlocked. The fourth phone was taken from a purse left on the pool deck by the hot tub. The purse with all of its contents except the phone was found in the men’s change room. Police have requested the Rec Centre’s video surveillance of the time frames in question and hope to identify a suspect.

The recreation centre does not encourage the use of the open “cubbies” to store your valuables but is very supportive of the use of lockers, police remind residents. The centre offers lockers in the change rooms and a small locker sets the user back 25 cents. Last year’s model of iPhone could cost well over $1,000 to replace and the loss of personal data could add up to much more than an inconvenience.

Tools taken from build site

A house under construction on Lansdowne Road was targeted by thieves last week. Due to the stage of construction, the home was unable to be secured and thieves took advantage of the situation, helping themselves to more than $1,000 worth of tools that had been left behind. The theft was discovered Aug. 30.

Survival suits swiped

Two survival suits and a self-inflating life jacket were reported stolen on Aug. 31. The items were not secured, but put out of sight on a 22-foot boat moored at the Oak Bay Marina.

Aggressive CRA scam continues

The Canada Revenue Agency scam continues sot go strong after well beyond a year, despite repeated warnings by the media, the CRA and police. Fraudsters routinely target the elderly and are very forceful, aggressive and threatening in their demands to be paid for a fictitious outstanding bill. Residents are reminded that the CRA would never conduct itself in this manner. Please hang up on these callers. For information or to report deceptive telemarketing contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or toll free at 1-888-495-8501.

Slow down for school zones

School’s back this week full time and school zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

Members of OBPD will be enforcing school zones in earnest for the next little while with fines for speeding at $196 or $253. Parents are encouraged to review the rules of the road with children and go over their daily school route. View ICBC’s Child Pedestrian Safety Tips at icbc.com/road-safety/teaching/Documents/teach-your-child-to-be-a-safe-pedestrian.pdf