Oak Bay Police Briefs

Phone fraud attempts continue

Oak Bay police continue to receive calls from concerned residents about attempted telephone fraud.

Police urge people to resist demands for personal information, regardless of the pressure or intimidation of the caller. If you think the call may be illegitimate, hang up immediately. Legitimate organizations will never ask for private details such as your date of birth or social insurance number over the phone.

If the caller demands your credit card number, call your bank after you hang up to seek their advice.

Another bogus bill surfaces

Another counterfeit $100 dollar bill was passed in Oak Bay Aug. 24, Oak Bay police reported.

Business owners are asked keep staff up to date on counterfeit detection.

Vehicles entered, change, cables stolen

Two vehicles were entered in the 2400-block of Lansdowne Road Aug. 26, when thieves made off with some loose change and charging cables, police said.

On the same day, vehicles were also entered and rifled through in the 3300-block of Ripon Road and in the 3200-block of Norfolk Road.

Wallet stolen from rec centre

A wallet was stolen from a locker in the change room of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre Aug. 26, police said.

A debit card had already been used by the time the owner contacted their bank.