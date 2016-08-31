Grand idea

Joseph Blake, left, presents Scotiabank branch manager Chris Hunt (right) and his staff with signs for Pianorama. Scotiabank will be selling tickets for the Sept. 11 fundraising concert.

Tickets are on sale now for the Pianorama fundraising concert to help buy a grand piano for the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High.

The concert features performances by Louise Rose, Arthur Rowe, Toni Blodgett, Karel Roessingh, Jan Stirling, Brent Jarvis and Julia Zhu.

Tickets are $30 in advance from Scotiabank on Oak Bay Avenue or the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, and $35 at the door.