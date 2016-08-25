Police news in brief

Hedge wedge draws police attention

A driver faces a 90-day driving prohibition after lodging a vehicle into a park hedge in south Oak Bay Aug. 20.

Police responded and had to help the driver out of the vehicle as the doors would not open. The investigating officer detected liquor on the driver’s breath. After investigation, police impounded the vehicle for 30 days and issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition.

Tools taken from sites

Police are investigating after a number of tools were reported stolen from a construction site in north Oak Bay Aug. 15.

On Aug. 18 police responded to a break-in at a detached garage, under construction, in central Oak Bay. Two bicycles and tools were taken.

Driver OK after hitting wall

A vehicle and building suffered damage, but the driver was uninjured after driving into the side of a building in central Oak Bay Aug. 15. After investigation, police are not recommending charges or fines.

Limb drop hits tourists

No injuries were reported Aug. 18 after a large branch from an oak tree broke off and landed on a rental vehicle being driven by tourists in south Oak Bay.

U-turns illegal on The Ave.

Oak Bay police remind drivers in our community that it is both illegal and dangerous to make a u-turn in a business district. The department offers Oak Bay Avenue as a prime example. The penalty for an illegal u-turn is a $121 fine and two demerit points.

Fake bills still appearing

Oak Bay police department received six reports of counterfeit currency being passed in the municipality over the past month. The denominations are Canadian $50 and $100 bills discoverd at a variety of businesses. On close inspection the bills are obviously not real so the OBPD advise businesses to refresh staff counterfeit detection training.

Police ask anyone with information on these or other crimes to call Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.