Saanich police arrest man during break and enter at University of Victoria

Police recommend charges of three counts of break and enter, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of uttering threats after an arrest at the University of Victoria Saturday.

Campus security at UVic responded to an intrusion alarm at their unoccupied Child Care Facility, around 1 p.m. on Aug. 20. Once at the building UVic Campus Security located a suspect inside, called Saanich Police and confronted the suspect who threatened the security officers and fled. Saanich police patrol officers arrived and located a suspect hiding in nearby bushes.

“Saanich Police and the University of Victoria have an exceptional working relationship,” said A/Sgt. Jereme Leslie, Saanich Police Department. “This is an excellent example of UVic Campus Security being extra vigilant in order to reduce crime and ensure safety for their students, faculty and staff. We appreciate their assistance in capturing this prolific offender.”

Police arrested a 28-year-old Greater Victoria man who is known to police. The Saanich Police Forensic Identification Section was able to connect forensic evidence from two other break and enters on May 16 and Aug. 17 to this suspect. Both occurred to a business in the 2400 block of Arbutus Road.

More charges may be recommended after Investigators review further evidence seized during the arrest.