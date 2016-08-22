2017 firefighter calendars raise funds for sick kids

Jason Hodge, along with fellow firefighter Cody Brown, represents Oak Bay Fire Department in this year’s Greater Victoria Fire Fighters Calendar. The calendar raises money for south Island pediatric units through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

This year’s Greater Victoria Fire Fighters Calendar is hot off the presses and available for sale at a fire hall near you.

Among those with a starring role in this year’s calendar are Oak Bay firefighters Cody Brown and Jason Hodge, executive director of the Oak Bay Fire Fighter Charitable Foundation.

It’s the first appearance in the calendar for either of the firefighters, says Hodge, who undertook a gruelling schedule of two or three workouts a day for the three months leading up to the shoot.

The annual calendar is a joint initiative of the four Greater Victoria professional fire departments – Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria – to raise money for southern Island pediatric units through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

“It all goes to into the neonatal NIC-U pledge,” Hodge says.

The departments pledged $250,000 over 10 years to the Pediatric Centre at the Victoria General Hospital.

The calendars sell for $20 and all proceeds go to charity. Locally, the calendars are available from the Oak Bay fire hall, municipal hall and Nicholas Randall. The calendars are also available from Saanich and Victoria London Drugs and Thrifty Foods locations.

Oak Bay firefighters will also have calendars available for sale at the coming Sausage Fest event planned for Sept. 17 at Willows Park.

For more information, email Hodge at oakbayfirefighterscharitable@gmail.com.