Tot-friendly titles for new readers

The library’s collections support beginning readers and we are often asked to recommend books that are very simple with few words.

Readers

We have hundreds of fun leveled readers that are numbered from one to four. Look inside at the words, as the series have different approaches to reading levels.

• Mo Willems, author of Elephant and Piggie, is fun, easy and popular right now. The titles are funny, in the genre of Frog and Toad, where two friends have silly adventures. I really like slop! is our newest book in this series.

• The We Both Read series presents two versions of a story, one for parents and an easier version for children. The Frog Prince is a good choice.

• Eric Carle writes and beautifully illustrates both picture books and readers. I recommend his level one reader Rooster is Off to See the World.

• Who can resist the charming Little Bear? Even though A Kiss for Little Bear is dated 1992, it presents heartwarming and family-friendly tales that can still be enjoyed today.

Picture books

Not all picture books are at a beginning-to-read level. Look for very few simple words. Here are some choices:

• Picnic, by John Burningham.

• Freight Train, by Donald Crews.

• There was a Tree, by Rachel Isadora.

Nonfiction

Some children prefer real things to the imaginary and and the library holds many nonfiction titles that are easy to read.

• My First Encyclopedia – Lots of picture that can be connected to words.

• My First Dictionary – A dictionary of simple words illustrated by attractive pictures.

• My French and English Word Book – Simple beginning French and English words. We also support French beginner readers.

Digital and audio

Parents can borrow kits that include a book with a CD. The child can read along with the audio version.

Finally, there are wonderful digital resources on the gvpl.ca website, including Tumblebooks, with books that read aloud to a child.

If you are interested in exploring any of these resources, please ask a library staff member for assistance.

Joy Huebert is a public services librarian at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Lbrary. She writes here twice a month on book selections for both adults and children and youth.