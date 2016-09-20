Lorna Crozier Scholarship winner debuts

Retired poet and writing professor Lorna Crozier continues to have an impact on the University of Victoria. A highlight of the annual Faculty Reading Night Sept. 28 will be the announcement of the inaugural recipient of the Lorna Crozier Scholarship.

Awarded annually to a top fourth-year poetry student, initial fundraising for the scholarship began at the celebration reading that marked Crozier’s retirement in 2013. Hosted by Shelagh Rogers, before she was declared UVic’s Chancellor, the original fundraiser saw a number of Crozier’s previous students return to campus to honour their mentor.

One of those past students is acclaimed poet Shane Book, recently hired as the writing department’s newest poetry professor, who will also be reading at the Sept. 28 event.

Joining Crozier, Book and the student recipient of the Crozier scholarship will be award-winning faculty readers David Leach, Bill Gaston, Joan MacLeod, Tim Lilburn, Lorna Jackson, Lee Henderson, Maureen Bradley and Kevin Kerr.

Take in the Writing Faculty Reading Night Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Room 105, UVic’s Hickman Building. Admission is free and all are welcome.