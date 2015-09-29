Laureate pitches acorn pin honour

Oak Bay embarks on an annual Acorn Arts Award, promoted recently by its arts laureate.

Barbara Adams pitched the idea, and garnered support from, the Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission Sept. 7 and council approved the bid Sept. 12.

The Acorn would recognize and celebrate outstanding community artists and groups while building awareness of contributions made in Oak Bay and beyond.

“This is something that could be given every year, nominations will come in from the community every year,” Adams said. “It’s a special honour. It validates the arts; it validates contribution to Oak Bay.”

A nominator would write how the award criteria applies to a nominee and other details, and provide three letters of support.

The award would acknowledge and celebrate outstanding artistic merit or contributions in Oak Bay, enhance awareness of the arts and the role they play in nourishing Oak Bay’s economic, social and emotional well-being and acknowledge those who have contributed to an enlivened, healthy and meaningful comment.

Recognition can include those in visual arts, craft, design, film, new media, music, dance, writing, public art, theatre arts, philanthropy, business supporting the arts, volunteerism in the arts, culinary, landscape or architecture.

Adams envisions a small lapel pin in the acorn shape.