Double Diamond sparkles for Kiwanis concert

Bill Zaalberg performs as Neil Diamond.

Oak Bay Kiwanis shines a bright light on a musical icon this month in its Double Diamond concert at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre.

The fundraiser for the Kiwanis Pavilion welcomes Neil Diamond performer Bill Zaalberg to the stage at Oak Bay High Sept. 30.

A tribute to the music icon, the show features nearly two-dozen hits performed by local musician Zaalberg, who has perfected the role since 2001. With a lengthy playlist, chances are there’ll be many audience favourites, sung in chronological order from 1966.

“He takes us on a journey of Neil Diamond, starting with the early times and ending with his later work,” says Kiwanian and event co-ordinator Janet Morningstar.

Zaalberg was a highlight of the Oak Bay Beach Hotel’s winter entertainment line-up last year.

The fundraiser, which also features a silent auction, “gives us an opportunity to provide care with compassion because we can provide the extra things like music therapy,” Morningstar says, noting the pavilion’s motto, Care with Compassion.

“It’s also a chance to see the new theatre, to enjoy an event in your neighbourhood and it’s a fundraiser. This is a way of supporting dementia care – you’re helping Oak Bay Kiwanis do more good,” she adds.

Kiwanis Pavilion specializes in the care of people with dementia. The Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation raises funds to provide enhancements for the facility such as music therapy, art, furniture and health care equipment.

“It’s all the extras,” Morningstar says.

The Double Diamond concert begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 30, with the doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and are available from the Kiwanis Willows Beach Tea Room, the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Scotiabank on Oak Bay Avenue, or from Janet Morninstar – call 778-679-6032 or email morningstar123@gmail.com.