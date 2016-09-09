Fall comes to area galleries

I don't often wear this dress, by Peter Shostak, is part of this September's exhibit at West End Gallery.

Autumn falls on local galleries this month.

On Oak Bay Avenue, Gage Gallery features an exciting exhibit from new resident Heather Midori Yamada, whose Utsuru, or “the passage of time,” shows through Sept. 24. Featuring layers of ink, washi paper, paint and images, the exhibition explores the “sense of shifting from one state to another, one state of mind to another, one place to another,” the artist says.

Oak Bay’s Eclectic Gallery presents an exhibition by Lindy Michie through Oct. 1.

Born and raised in Dorset, England, Michie later moved to Vancouver and then Qualicum Beach. Painting in Victoria for 20 years, Michie has developed a unique style and approach to her subject. Her latest work is bold, quirky and liberating, deliberately fore-shortening the perspective and skewing our relationship between figure and ground.

Boasting a long artistic pedigree, her paternal grandmother, Anne Redpath, is one of the most well-known and best-loved Scottish painters of her time and her father, Alastair Michie, had a distinguished career as a painter and sculptor.

Also in the village, Avenue Gallery welcomes an exhibition of new crystalline glazed ceramics by Bill Boyd, to Sept. 14. Since 2002, Boyd’s traditional forms have become the playground for explorations into crystalline glazing. This challenging, relatively new glazing process involves growing zinc-silicate crystals in the glaze at high temperatures.

Coming up at the gallery Sept. 15 to 26 is a highly anticipated exhibit by Bi Yuan Cheng, Luminous Coast.

Downtown, the Bateman Centre continues its presentation of Resilience of the People: A Visual History of the Traditional Territory of the Lekwungen/Songhees People through Sept. 30. Through maps, drawings, artifacts and unique photographs, explore the complexities of local lands.

Madrona Gallery features Chasing the Light, work by Corrinne Wolcoski Sept. 17 to Oct. 1.

A collection of 10 major works by the nationally recognized Vancouver-based artist, the series represents a further evolution of her iconic seascape paintings. Wolcoski’s delicate layering in oil creates a sense of depth and luminosity in these grand and tranquil works.

Join the gallery for an opening reception Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. with the artist in attendance.

Downtown, West End Gallery presents Peter Shostak’s first solo exhibition in Victoria, A Major Collection of New Works, featuring 25 paintings.

Running Sept. 10 to 22, with an opening reception with the artist from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the exhibition is hosted in conjunction with the Royal BC Museum display presented by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Ukrainian Cultural Centre of Victoria and the Consulate of Ukraine for B.C., celebrating and commemorating the 125th anniversary of Ukrainian settlement in Canada.

Born in 1943 in Bonnyville, Alta., to Ukrainian immigrant parents, Shostak grew up on the family farm, working and playing pond hockey with his brothers.

Since 1979, Shostak has worked as a professional artist painting vignettes reminiscent of Alberta’s past and present. His 1991 book For Our Children includes colour plates of 50 large paintings telling the story of rural life in Canada between 1891 and 1918. In the introduction to this book, author W.D. Valgardson states, “In his life and his art, Peter Shostak depicts what it means to be Canadian. He honours the memory of all our past lives.”

Arts + Fare for AGGV

For the finest in local cuisine, drinks, music and art, get your ticket now for Art + Fare 2 Sept. 24.

Hosted by the Union Club of B.C., the celebration of Victoria food and art returns for its second year, with all proceeds benefiting the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s children and family educational programming and the conservation and preservation of its collection.

“The Union Club has always had a close connection to the arts in Victoria and we’re very grateful for their ongoing support,” says Jon Tupper, director of the AGGV. “Last year’s event was absolutely fantastic and I’m looking forward to another wonderful evening.”

The event will feature unique exhibitions by a number of Victoria’s finest art galleries. Guests will have opportunity to view and even purchase unique pieces for their own collections.

The Union Club’s executive chef Jeffrey Brothers will direct the evening’s local cuisine and guests will also enjoy live music by popular Victoria-band Hung Jury. The Union Club is at 805 Gordon St. Tickets are $125 per person and include a $25 tax receipt if requested. Patron tickets are $1,500 and include four tickets, access to the AGGV Leadership Circle, which offers a number of exclusive AGGV events as well as other perks, and a $1,100 tax receipt. Tickets are available on eventbrite.ca, and through www.aggv.ca.

Oak Bay issues call to artists for Fall Studio Tour

Recreation Oak Bay is looking for local artists to join the Oak Bay Artists’ Studio Tour, Nov. 12 and 13.

The 17th annual tour runs from noon to 4:30 p.m., when many of Oak Bay’s established and emerging artists will use their homes and studios to display original watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, fibre, photography, woodcuts, glass and pottery creations.

The tour is juried and produced by Recreation Oak Bay and artists willing to open their studios for a few hours are encouraged to apply.

“We have heard from many of the previous participants who are looking forward to this juried fall event again, but we always want to find new studios in Oak Bay,” said Mary Kucera, with Recreation Oak Bay marketing.

The studio tour is a great way to showcase Oak Bay’s many talented artists. If you’re an artist in Oak Bay who would like to be involved, submit an application by Monday, Sept. 26 to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre, 1975 Bee St., or online at www.recreation.oakbay.ca.

This two-day special event is free to the public. Brochures with artist images, descriptions and a tour map will be available in early November at recreation.oakbay.ca, Oak Bay recreation centres, Oak Bay municipal hall, and the Oak Bay library as well as at local businesses and through participating artists prior to the show.

For more information call Mary Kucera at 250-370-7129 or email mkucera@oakbay.ca.