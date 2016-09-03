- Home
Page turners: Top titles to tickle your funny bone
A good time to laugh is any time you can.
~Linda Ellerbee
I am often asked for a funny book. Humour is not kept together in one section of the library but is found in both the fiction and non-fiction sections.
Need a few ideas?
Here is a handy list:
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series, by Douglas Adams – Tuck into this hilarious science fiction “trilogy” of four books.
Selections by David Barry – An American humour writer with many observations from life and the world.
The Road to Little Dribbling, by Bill Bryson – I just love all of Bryson’s travel books. In this one, laugh with the author all the way across England.
Terry Fallis – This Canadian humorist writes “laugh-out-loud” fiction with a political setting. Titles include Poles Apart, No Relation, The High Road and Miles Apart.
Hitching Rides with Buddha: a journey across Japan, by Will Ferguson – Enjoy this funny travel book from an award-winning Canadian author who also writes serious fiction.
Bossypants, by Tina Fey – Fey is a major American humourist who started out with the Saturday Night Live crew.
Republic of Dirt: return to Woefield Farm, by Susan Juby – A local writer, Juby won the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour with this book.
The Shopaholic series, by Sophie Kinsella – Modern, light domestic humour.
Stephen Leacock – The essential Canadian humourist. A little old fashioned but still funny.
David Sedaris – Some biting social satire with an occasional dark edge.
P.G. Wodehouse – who can resist Jeeves? The eminent British novelist stands the test of time.
Joy Huebert is a public services librarian at the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public LIbrary, She writes twice a month about books for youth and adults.