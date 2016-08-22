Avenue Gallery hosts Prinsen’s animal bronzes

Bunny Hop, by Nicola Prinsen, is at Avenue Gallery

Oak Bay’s Avenue Gallery opens an exhibition of bronze sculpture by Nicola Prinsen today (Wednesday, Aug. 24).

Pushing the boundaries through distortion and exaggeration, the result is a fusion of personality and simplicity. Prinsen’s goal is to simplify but never leave any doubt as to the identity of the particular animal.

A tension and serenity is veiled in humour, yet the longer one looks the more one realizes that the artist herself is serious, the gallery notes.

The exhibition continues to Aug. 31.