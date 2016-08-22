Violin duo concludes Summer Serenade

Violinists Kathryn Wiebe and Tyson Doknjas welcome pianist Derek Stanyer to tonight’s concert.

Oak Bay Music bids farewell to summer with the Sombrio Violin Duo, Aug. 24 at St. Mary’s Church.

Violinists Kathryn Wiebe and Tyson Doknjas welcome pianist Derek Stanyer for the final Summer Serenade concert of the season.

“We are so excited to welcome and present this fabulous duo to our Oak Bay audience,” says Oak Bay Music artistic director Erik Abbink. “Kathryn Wiebe and Tyson Doknjas are two of Victoria’s best violinists, and I know our audience will appreciate the high level of playing as well as the diversity of the program.”

The ensemble’s program spans four centuries of violin music, some of which is accompanied by Stanyer. Audiences will enjoy some of the best concert music by Jean-Marie Leclair, José Herrando, Moritz Moszkowski, Eugène Ysaÿe, Reinhold Glière, Olivier Messaien and Arvo Pärt.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the intimate setting of St. Mary’s Chapel, 1701 Elgin Rd. Tickets are available at Ivy’s Books, at the door, and online at oakbaymusic.ca.