SLIDESHOW: Beauty of a Brush Up

Glorious weather dawned on the annual Bowker Creek Brush Up Sunday as local artists were joined by others from around the region to demonstrate their work.

Artists on-site included Oak Bay Community Artists Society member Judee Doyle, Bonnie Goodwin , with her ‘upcycled’ jewellery, painter JEM Easton, whose art cards decorated a cedar tree, Jo Vipond who demonstrated weaving her intriguing baskets from kelp collected from Cattle Point and Fairfield artist Wayne Anaka, displaying his wood turnings in his third year at the Brush Up.

In addition to a host of artists, entertainment included the Oak Bay duo Two Among Friends – Lorraine DeMan and Rowan Metcalfe – who made a new friend in one-year-old Adaline Doerksen.

Youth like Luke Wetterberg, 7, also enjoyed creating art with a balloon and paint at a station hosted by Recreation Oak Bay.