Raven Baroque closes season at St. Mary’s

Raven Baroque closes its summer of Baroque celebrations Saturday, Aug. 13, at Oak Bay’s St. Mary’s Anglican Church.

University of B.C. masters candidate in piano and composition Shane Beech will play Michel Corrette’s 5th piano concerto. Hollas Longton, doctoral candidate in composition at Cork, Ireland, is soloist in an Albinoni violin concerto. Lana Betts performs flute works by Pergolesi, Gluck, Montiverdi and a Telemann double concerto with Bill Perriam on violin. Vivaldi’s double cello concerto, Telemann’s double viola concerto and Telemann’s triple violin concerto and a Johann Fux work, Turcaria, complete the concert, featuring musicians in period costumes.

Tickets are $20 general admission, and are available at Ivy’s Books, or at the door. Concert time is 7:30 p.m.

