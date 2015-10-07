Raise the Roof fundraiser gets bigger and better

Kaylyn Kershaw, Saira Waters, Tasha Medve and Laura Roberts celebrate a successful event in 2015 with $4,500 raised in two hours. The goal this year is $7,500.

Raise the Roof Friday in aid of those needing a little help with transition.

The cocktail/mixer, hosted by the The Modern Real Estate Team at Royal LePage Coast Capital Realty in Oak Bay’s Athlone Court, shifts to the Saffron Room at Swan’s Hotel and Brewpub in Victoria.

“We needed more capacity,” said Oak Bay realtor Tasha Medve. “We have more community engagement now, it’s growing and we’ve got some great sponsorships.” In particular CIBC Wood Gundy.

Raise the Roof for Shelter fundraises for four Victoria-area women’s shelters – Victoria Women’s Transition House, Margaret Lawrence House, Sooke Transition House Society and the Cridge Centre for the Family.

Noble, who lives in Oak Bay and serves as a director on the Community Association of Oak Bay, says she and Modern partner Saira Waters choose to work for Royal Le Page because of its Canada-wide Shelter Foundation for realtors to raise money for women’s shelters in their community.

Last year’s sell-out crowd at the Oswego Hotel raised $4,500.

“This year our goal is $7,500 in two hours,” Medve said. “There are other ways to donate this year.”

The Modern REV team built on the silent and live auctions with the sale of secret gift baskets and flower arrangements.

“We usually have over $3,500 value of items in the silent auction,” Medve said, adding those come from both local Oak Bay businesses as well as those across Greater Victoria.

They host the fourth annual Raise the Roof for Shelter Fundraiser in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Friday.

Of the funds raised, 80 per cent will stay with our local shelters while 20 per cent support national violence prevention programs.

The evening will be filled with an amazing silent auction, an extravagant draw prize, delicious hors d’oeuvres, photographs courtesy of Nunn Other Photography and more.

Raise the Roof for Shelter is Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Swan’s Saffron Room, 506 Pandora Ave. access on Wharf Street.

Entry is by donation. Space is limited, visit www.modernrev.com/events.html to reserve tickets.