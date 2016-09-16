St. Mary’s fall book sale Saturday

Book lovers rejoice: Oak Bay’s Churchmouse Bookshop hosts its Fall Festival of Books this Saturday.

The by-donation secondhand bookshop welcomes shoppers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, 1701 Elgin Rd.

On the shelves and among the pews, book lovers will find thousands of quality, pre-owned books on topics from “arts” to “zen.”

Titles range from bargain books to collectors items, and just in time for a little early Christmas shopping, find a variety of like-new books from the “Perfect Gifts” section.

Donations are collected for local charities.