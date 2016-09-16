- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
- Classifieds
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Community
St. Mary’s fall book sale Saturday
Book lovers rejoice: Oak Bay’s Churchmouse Bookshop hosts its Fall Festival of Books this Saturday.
The by-donation secondhand bookshop welcomes shoppers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, 1701 Elgin Rd.
On the shelves and among the pews, book lovers will find thousands of quality, pre-owned books on topics from “arts” to “zen.”
Titles range from bargain books to collectors items, and just in time for a little early Christmas shopping, find a variety of like-new books from the “Perfect Gifts” section.
Donations are collected for local charities.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.