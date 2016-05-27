Victoria Foundation hosts free family fun

Abkhazi Garden participates in Victoria Foundation Day Saturday.

Admire world-class art, stroll through magnificent gardens, challenge yourself to climb new heights and explore nature, all free of charge in honour of the Victoria Foundation’s 80th anniversary.

This Saturday, Sept. 17, Victoria Foundation Day has popular attractions throughout Greater Victoria open their doors and welcome the public for free, in celebration of the foundation’s 80th anniversary. Attractions range from the Robert Bateman Centre to Boulders Climbing Gym – all among the 25 participating venues.

“Commitment to community is a cornerstone of the Victoria Foundation,” said CEO Sandra Richardson. “So we wanted to mark this important milestone with an inclusive, cooperative event, highlighting the importance of partnership and celebrating all this region has to offer. It’s our birthday gift to the community.”

The region’s largest non-government funder, with assets of more than $270 million and annual granting of over $15 million, continues its work to build a vibrant, caring community. For the past 10 years, the foundation has also produced Victoria’s Vital Signs, an annual community report card.

Venues participating in the Victoria Foundation Day near Oak Bay include: the Univeristy of Victoria Climing Centre and Fieldhouse, Abkhazi Garden, Art Gallery of Greater Victoria and Ross Bay Villa.

Find details, including addresses and hours of operation, at www.victoriafoundation.ca.