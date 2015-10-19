Star power pushes Oak Bay's Pianorama to $5,000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ulr38VK9do&noredirect=1

The campaign to buy a concert grand piano for the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High got a little closer with some unexpected Pianorama star power.

Seven pianists were joined on stage by a surprise guest at the Sunday concert when pianist Michael Kaeshammer lent his talents to the cause, says organizer Joseph Blake.

“He was just so great – it was really fun,” Blake says. “That made it a very special event.”

The concert, which also featured donated performances from Louise Rose, Arthur Rowe, Brent Jarvis, Toni Blodgett, Karel Roessingh, Jan Stirling and Julia Zhu, raised $5,000 toward the Keys to Our Success fundraising campaign, Blake says.

“I imagined Pianorama being a celebration of piano and community. All seven advertised pianists were superb and our surprise guest, Michael Kaeshammer, brought the house down when he walked on-stage,” Blake says.

“They cheered even louder after his performance, playing rhythm on the keyboard, inside the piano strings, and all the way around the outside of the nine-foot Steinway concert grand, and then all over his body before sitting back down and finishing the rhythmic tune.

“I’m so thankful all our artists provided the audience with their time and talent,” Blake says.

“All the performances were just amazing.”

Theatre seat sponsorships also continue and a seat raffle during the event raised $800 and the gratitude of the winner, Kashmere Krystal Bling, Blake says.

Donors can sponsor a seat for a single payment of $450 or six monthly payments of $75. Donors receive a tax receipt and recognition plaques will be attached to sponsored seats.

Individuals, groups, organizations and corporations can also support Keys to Our Success and Oak Bay Piano Fund by donating online at CanadaHelps.org or by cash or cheque to Oak Bay Rotary Foundation at #210-2187 Oak Bay Ave.

For more information about the theatre seat sponsorships or the the piano campaign, call 250-595-1500.