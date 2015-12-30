Firefighter fundraiser gets grilling at Willows

Ocean Johnston will entertain at Willows Park Saturday from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

The community has a taste for Sausage Fest, a craving that will be satisfied this Saturday at Willows Park.

“Every block party, night market or tour we give around the hall, people are talking about it,” says event organizer Jason Hodge, Oak Bay firefighter and executive director of the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation.

“With 90 per cent of the funds going to help with funding a new playground, people are really wanting to show their support.”

Hosted by the Oak Bay Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation from 1 to 8:30 p.m., Sausage Fest features sausages, a beer garden, entertainment and family activities.

The majority of proceeds support a new playground at Willows elementary, with five per cent to prostate cancer support and five per cent to the firefighters’ charitable foundation.

“This is a great opportunity not only to help Willows school but with the whole neighbourhood,” Hodge says.

A variety of local vendors are participating in the event, including Red Barn Market, The Village Butcher, Slaters Meats and the Whole Beast. Cobs Bread is also supplying the buns.

“Being a firefighter is not just about fires and emergencies, it’s also about giving back and making a difference in your community,” Hodge says. “You will see on Saturday by the number of guys volunteering their time how much being a firefighter in the community of Oak Bay means to them.”

In addition to beverages from Lighthouse Brewing and the tasty food selections, guests will enjoy an eclectic line-up of musical entertainment, Hodge says.

• 1:15 to 2 p.m. – Oak Bay High School’s R&B Band

• 2 to 2:45 p.m. – Ocean Johnston

• 2:45 to 4 p.m. – Jill Cooper

• 4 to 6 p.m. – Morien Jones

• 6 to 8 p.m. – Herbicidal Maniacs.

For more information, see www.oakbayfirefighters.com.