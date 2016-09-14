- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
- Classifieds
- Browse Classifieds
- BC Jobs
- CrowdFunding
-
- Victoria News
- Peninsula News Review
- Saanich News
- Goldstream News Gazette
- Real Estate Victoria
Community
Time to show off your picture-purrfect pets
Chocolate lab Pippa was caught looking cute after chasing down a ball at Windsor Park.
Have you caught your pooch in the act of being cute? Your kitten in a mischievous mood?
The Oak Bay News celebrates the community’s picture-perfect pets with the Purrfect Pets contest.
Send high-resolution .jpg images of your pets to contests@oakbaynews.com or editor@oakbaynews.com.
Three lucky winners will be selected by random draw to receive prize packages from participating businesses. Submissions will also be considered for a special celebratory feature section published in our Sept. 30 edition.
Entry is open to pets living in Oak Bay and the deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 23. Please include your pet’s name, your name, contact phone number and email. Only one photo per pet please.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.