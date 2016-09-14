Time to show off your picture-purrfect pets

Chocolate lab Pippa was caught looking cute after chasing down a ball at Windsor Park.

Have you caught your pooch in the act of being cute? Your kitten in a mischievous mood?

The Oak Bay News celebrates the community’s picture-perfect pets with the Purrfect Pets contest.

Send high-resolution .jpg images of your pets to contests@oakbaynews.com or editor@oakbaynews.com.

Three lucky winners will be selected by random draw to receive prize packages from participating businesses. Submissions will also be considered for a special celebratory feature section published in our Sept. 30 edition.

Entry is open to pets living in Oak Bay and the deadline to enter is Friday, Sept. 23. Please include your pet’s name, your name, contact phone number and email. Only one photo per pet please.